Mexico says U.S. should not downgrade Mexico air safety rating By Reuters

Reuters reported on Friday the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines’ ability to carry out marketing agreements.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he does not think U.S. authorities should downgrade Mexico’s air safety designation, saying all the norms are being complied with.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference as he accepted a recommendation from the U.S. government to ensure there would be no fraud in union votes at workplaces in Mexico, when asked about U.S. concerns ove

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.