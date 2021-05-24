Megan Fox Hilariously Captioned Her BBMA Photo With MGK

I’m pretty sure no one else was looking at this.
Perhaps it was Megan’s ultra-revealing (but super stunning) attire…
Or MGK’s multiple wins throughout the night…
But if you’re Megan, there’s one thing that stood out to her that I don’t think anybody else noticed.
While, yes, there definitely was a broom in the background…it was pretty much everything else for me.
And I’m pretty sure that nobody else noticed anything going on in the background with everything else happening in the foreground.
So even though the backdrop may not have aligned with Megan’s aesthetic, the duo certainly got plenty of other hot photos on the BBMA carpet!
