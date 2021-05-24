Megan Fox Hilariously Captioned Her BBMA Photo With MGK

By
Bradly Lamb
I’m pretty sure no one else was looking at this.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

Perhaps it was Megan’s ultra-revealing (but super stunning) attire…


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Or MGK’s multiple wins throughout the night…


Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But if you’re Megan, there’s one thing that stood out to her that I don’t think anybody else noticed.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

“It’s the broom for me,” Megan captioned a pre-BBMA snap alongside MGK.

While, yes, there definitely was a broom in the background…it was pretty much everything else for me.

And I’m pretty sure that nobody else noticed anything going on in the background with everything else happening in the foreground.

So even though the backdrop may not have aligned with Megan’s aesthetic, the duo certainly got plenty of other hot photos on the BBMA carpet!

