Malaysian shares recover, but Asia beset by virus worries

relatively unscathed, are now facing rising numbers that have

Singapore, which came through the first year of the pandemic

on vastly higher scale, even countries like Taiwan and

While India is suffering a second wave of coronavirus cases

The country reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on

losing streak by the index.

investors, who were now picking up bargains after a three-day

1.3% last week as record coronavirus numbers and deaths unnerved

their best session since April 7. Shares in the country lost

Equities in Malaysia gained as much as 1% and eyed

out with a 0.2% drop.

last week’s three-month lows. The Philippine peso stood

Asian currencies were flat as the dollar pulled slightly off

by Federal Reserve officials expected later in the week.

to inflationary pressures, and would be closly watching comments

U.S. monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected due

More broadly, investors remained concerned by chances that

been unsettled by the pandemic’s resurgence in the region.

standout performance among Asia’s emerging markets that have

ground lost last week in early trading on Monday, providing the

Malaysian shares recovered almost all the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

forced their governments to impose tighter restrictions on

people’s movement.

On Monday, Singapore and Taiwan shares edged

higher, but they have lost 2.8% and 7.1% so far this month.

Minutes from the Fed’s April meeting last week suggested

that a sizable minority of policymakers were open to discuss

potentially tapering bond purchases, and Fed speakers this week

could shed further light on U.S. policy settings.

“Taper talk is likely to be referred frequently going

forward, especially by the hawkish members of the FOMC, but it

is unlikely to have a huge initial impact on EM FX like in 2013,

as the Fed is being very careful this time,” analysts at

Barclays FX and EM Macro Strategy said in a note.

Singapore’s core inflation rate, the central bank’s favored

price measure – rose to 0.6% in April from a year earlier,

compared to 0.5% in the previous month. Stocks in the

country were trading 0.2% higher, while the currency

strenghtened 0.1%

In Indonesia, the rupiah was largely unchanged ahead

of Tuesday’s monetary policy decision.

Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate

steady at record lows, a Reuters poll found, as the rupiah faces

pressure from capital outflows and as the economy slowly

recovers from the pandemic.

South Korea’s central bank also meets on Thursday. Stocks

were down on Monday with a slump in cryptocurrencies

weighing on the index.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index wwew