Litecoin Soars 30% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Soars 30% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $165.720 by 12:56 (16:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 14, 2018.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.050B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $139.764 to $169.704 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 38.78%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.714B or 2.65% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 60.54% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,423.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 16.24% on the day.

was trading at $2,472.07 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 33.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $700.735B or 44.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $285.490B or 18.07% of the total cryptocurrency market value.