Litecoin Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $166.131 by 08:54 (12:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 21.90% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.252B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $139.764 to $168.908 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.73%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.935B or 2.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 60.45% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,356.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.34% on the day.

was trading at $2,439.11 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 26.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $721.599B or 44.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $283.923B or 17.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.