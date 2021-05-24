Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $156.830 by 05:49 (09:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $10.636B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $139.764 to $163.097 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 44.46%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.901B or 2.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 62.66% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,213.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,236.31 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $682.987B or 45.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $262.291B or 17.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.