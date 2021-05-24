Justin Bieber Shaves Off His Hair Into A Buzz Cut

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Thank goodness those dreadlocks are gone.

The “Peaches” singer chopped off his dreadlocks and is now sporting a buzz cut.

He debuted his new look on Instagram when he shared a photo of him dining with wife Hailey Bieber.

“Happy Sunday,” Bieber captioned the pic and Hailey shared a blushing emoji in the comments.

That was the first time that Bieber wore the protective hairstyle and he responded to the accusations of him appropriating Black culture by sharing a video of himself on Instagram.

Bieber captioned the clip, “Being weird is fun. If u r not weird I don’t like you.”

Thank goodness he cut off his dreadlocks because the buzzcut suits him better.

