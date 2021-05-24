Justin Bieber Shaves Off His Hair Into A Buzz Cut

Thank goodness those dreadlocks are gone.
The “Peaches” singer chopped off his dreadlocks and is now sporting a buzz cut.
“Happy Sunday,” Bieber captioned the pic and Hailey shared a blushing emoji in the comments.
That was the first time that Bieber wore the protective hairstyle and he responded to the accusations of him appropriating Black culture by sharing a video of himself on Instagram.
Bieber captioned the clip, “Being weird is fun. If u r not weird I don’t like you.”
Thank goodness he cut off his dreadlocks because the buzzcut suits him better.
