Is Uber a Buy Under $50? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Uber a Buy Under $50?



Currently trading at $48.82, leading ridesharing services provider Uber Technologies (NYSE:) has been trying to bounce back from the fall in demand for ride-hailing apps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because its business has run into major trouble in the European market, will the company stumble on its path to recovery? Read more to find out.The popular ride-hailing services provider Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) operates through four segments: Mobility, Delivery, Freight, and its Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. Although shares of UBER have rallied 58.4% over the past nine months as the demand for ride-hailing–which fell off during the pandemic–has recovered more quickly than expected thanks to good progress with the nation’s vaccination drive, the stock lost 12.5% over the past month. UBER’s stock is currently trading at $48.82, which is 23.8% below its $64.05, 52-week high.

The company missed analyst expectations in the first quarter. Furthermore, its mobility gross bookings declined 38% year-over-year to $6.77 billion. Also, the company’s recent decision to reclassify its U.K. drivers as workers could be a major hurdle in its growth path in the most important European market because it could significantly increase the company’s costs.

Here is what we think could influence UBER’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews