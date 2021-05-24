Intel COMPUTEX Keynote Promoting Innovation Unleashed

Article content
TAIPEI, Taiwan — TAITRA today announced its COMPUTEX 2021 opening keynote on May 31 featuring Intel led by Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Taipei Standard Time (7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Sunday, May 30, 2021), the virtual Intel keynote will provide a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most. The keynote livestream and replay can be watched here.
Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from the datacenter and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge.
About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):
Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.
About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:
As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. This year, COMPUTEX will launch the “COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid”. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces AI computing capabilities to the exhibition to shape COMPUTEX as a global model and aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by presenting the online platform — #COMPUTEXVirtual.
About TAITRA:
Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.
