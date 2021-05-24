Intel COMPUTEX Keynote Promoting Innovation Unleashed

Article content

TAIPEI, Taiwan — TAITRA today announced its COMPUTEX 2021 opening keynote on May 31 featuring Intel led by Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Taipei Standard Time (7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Sunday, May 30, 2021), the virtual Intel keynote will provide a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most. The keynote livestream and replay can be watched here.

Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from the datacenter and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge.

