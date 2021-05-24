Home Business Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won lead gains in Asian currencies

Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won lead gains in Asian currencies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 108.750 108.74 -0.01

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3274 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.95 +0.28

Korean won 1123.500 1127.1 +0.32

Baht 31.310 31.35 +0.13

Peso 48.040 48.02 -0.04

Rupiah 14300.000 14350 +0.35

Rupee 72.960 72.96 0.00

Ringgit 4.142 4.144 +0.05

Yuan 6.414 6.42 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 108.750 103.24 -5.07

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.47

Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20

Korean won 1123.500 1086.20 -3.32

Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31

Peso 48.040 48.01 -0.06

Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82

Rupee 72.960 73.07 +0.14

Ringgit 4.142 4.0200 -2.95

Yuan 6.414 6.5283 +1.78

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

