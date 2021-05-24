Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Stops Bank Transfer Transactions By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Stops Bank Transfer Transactions
  • WazirX announced that its Paytm Payments bank account will not remain operational.
  • The news came after the bank revealed plans to stop crypto transactions.

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has announced that its Paytm Payments bank account will not remain operational. This indicates that users cannot carry out transactions on its platform through the bank transfer option as of now.

Moreover, WazirX said that starting at 11.59 PM on May 20, 2021, Indian Rupee deposits to the Paytm Bank account will not be accepted. More so, in a statement, WazirX mentioned that the bank transfer option using NEFT or IMPS from a bank account will stay unavailable. The exchange also mentioned that it recommends opting for WazirX P2P to buy/sell USDT with INR till another payment bank is brought in.

