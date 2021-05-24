Hytera Brings Body Worn Camera to A New Level

Article content

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Hytera, as a world leading provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, brings body worn cameras (BWC) to a new level with innovative hardware and software design, convergence with push-to-talk technology, and integration with control room solution.

Hytera has full series of 4G or LTE body worn cameras which can capture HD video to provide evidence for trials. More importantly, they are able to send live video back to the control center over 4G network. This helps the dispatcher know exactly what is happening, enhance real-time situational awareness and facilitate decision-making. Hytera has launched a comprehensive solution including the body worn camera, integrated device station and digital evidence management platform.

Designed for the field with evidence management in mind, the VM780 takes RVM Bodycams to the next level with the most advanced range of features available, including a 2.8” touch display, 3G/ 4G & Wi-Fi for real time transmission anywhere, GPS built-in and Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application compatibility. The device features a 216° rotatable camera and powerful 3-watt speaker to deliver loud and clear audio during the call, even in highly noisy environments. It also supports NFC and Bluetooth connectivity, AES256 advanced encryption technology, and simple charging and programming via the micro-USB interface.