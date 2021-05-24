Huobi Temporarily Suspends Futures Trading in Some Countries By CoinQuora

Huobi Temporarily Suspends Futures Trading in Some Countries
- Huobi has reportedly suspended futures and leveraged trading for new users.
- There is no reason for the implementation of temporary suspension.
- The exchange also reportedly reduced its miner hosting services in China.
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has reportedly suspended futures and leveraged trading for new users in some countries. However, raising questions about the regulatory scrutiny facing digital assets.
According to a Bloomberg report, Huobi limits these services in a handful of jurisdictions. For instance, it did not mention which countries will be affected. More so, there was also no word on the reason for the implementation of temporary suspension. Even more, it could be connected to perceived regulatory uncertainty in China.
Moreover, the exchange also reportedly reduced its miner hosting services in China after
This article was first published on coinquora.com
