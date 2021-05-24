Gold steadies off multi-month peak on weaker dollar, bitcoin selloff

Article content
Gold steadied on Monday, consolidating
near a 4-1/2-month peak, buoyed by a subdued dollar and a
selloff in cryptocurrencies, while investors awaited key
economic data releases this week.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,881.40 per ounce
by 1021 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level
since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to
$1,882.10.
Following volatility last week in the wake of China’s clamp
down on commodity prices and U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
minutes, gold has moved above its 200-day moving average,
supported by a weaker dollar and bond yields and questions about
inflation, said independent analyst Robin Bhar.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.
Also supporting gold, Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday,
leaving it around 50% below this year’s high after Beijing
stepped up efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.
“The recent slide in cryptocurrencies also boosted the
appeal of gold as an alternative investment asset. Gold’s upward
momentum is very strong and it is likely to challenge a key
psychological level at $1,900 in the days to come,” said
Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
Meanwhile, the dollar index was pinned near three-month
lows, making gold more attractive for those holding other
currencies.
Rising U.S. inflationary risks have spooked markets, and
minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting suggested some
policymakers were ready to talk about reducing stimulus by
tapering bond purchases.
Markets will be keen to hear if the crowd of Fed speakers
this week will stick to the script on being patient with policy.
A slew of economic data including GDP, jobless claims and
durable goods are also scheduled for release.
Gold’s move into ‘overbought’ technical territory, given
seven straight days of gains, could signal a correction, said
StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.2% to $2,787.62 per
ounce, silver gained 0.6% to $27.68, and platinum
was little changed at $1,166.96.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)