Gold slips on upbeat risk sentiment as inflation fears ebb

Article content

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as risk

appetite improved after U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed

down inflation worries among investors, although the metal’s

losses were limited by a subdued dollar and bond yields.

Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1,876.24 per ounce by 0250

GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,876.30 per ounce.

“The sentiment pendulum swung back to the bullish side

overnight, after a procession of Federal Reserve officials

talked down inflation risks. That led to a broad-based recovery

in equity markets and has seen gold’s momentum temporarily

halted,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Gold’s critical support level lies around $1,845 an ounce,

its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above there, the

uptrend remains intact.”

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the

inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but

several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support

the central bank’s policy in separate remarks.

Asian shares climbed in early trade, tracking a Wall Street

rally overnight, as investors tempered fears about

inflation-driven rate hikes.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a surge in