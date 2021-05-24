Gold slips on upbeat risk sentiment as inflation fears ebb

Article content
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as risk
appetite improved after U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed
down inflation worries among investors, although the metal’s
losses were limited by a subdued dollar and bond yields.
Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1,876.24 per ounce by 0250
GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,876.30 per ounce.
“The sentiment pendulum swung back to the bullish side
overnight, after a procession of Federal Reserve officials
talked down inflation risks. That led to a broad-based recovery
in equity markets and has seen gold’s momentum temporarily
halted,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Gold’s critical support level lies around $1,845 an ounce,
its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above there, the
uptrend remains intact.”
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the
inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but
several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support
the central bank’s policy in separate remarks.
Asian shares climbed in early trade, tracking a Wall Street
rally overnight, as investors tempered fears about
inflation-driven rate hikes.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a surge in

cryptocurrencies on Monday, regaining some ground lost due to a
sell-off over the weekend.
Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing
near four-month lows against major currencies, while U.S.
Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows.
Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
Holding of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on
Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.19 per
ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.
Silver fell 0.7% at $27.60 per ounce, while platinum
was steady at $1,174.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)