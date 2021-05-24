Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, U.S. yields

Article content
Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while
investors awaited data due this week that should help them
assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.08 per ounce at 12:26
p.m. EDT (1626 GMT), having last week reached its highest since
Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to
$1,883.90.
A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in
gold’s favor, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a
counterweight.
The dollar was down 0.2%, while U.S Treasury yields fell to
a near two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest paying bullion.
Investors await to hear this week if Federal Reserve
speakers will stick to a patient policy. They are also waiting
for data, including on U.S. gross domestic product, jobless
claims and durable goods.
“If (the data) comes out substantially better-than-expected,
that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood
of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying program) will be sooner
rather than later,” Haberkorn said, adding if the data is
worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly

quickly.
A crash in bitcoin was also providing support to
gold, analysts said.
“Gold prices are very strong at these levels. There are any
number of things to scare investors into wanting to buy gold,
but we also have a situation where in Europe, U.S. and Canada,
where the vaccines are starting to have a positive effect,” said
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.
“The economies are reopening and economic activity is strong
… Maybe gold prices could back off a little bit.”
Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.9% to $2,731.55 per
ounce, silver gained 0.7% to $27.70, and platinum
rose 0.6% to $1,173.72.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter
and Barbara Lewis)