Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, U.S. yields

Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker

dollar and U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while

investors awaited data due this week that should help them

assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.08 per ounce at 12:26

p.m. EDT (1626 GMT), having last week reached its highest since

Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to

$1,883.90.

A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in

gold’s favor, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO

Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a

counterweight.

The dollar was down 0.2%, while U.S Treasury yields fell to

a near two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-interest paying bullion.

Investors await to hear this week if Federal Reserve

speakers will stick to a patient policy. They are also waiting

for data, including on U.S. gross domestic product, jobless

claims and durable goods.

“If (the data) comes out substantially better-than-expected,

that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood

of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying program) will be sooner

rather than later,” Haberkorn said, adding if the data is

worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly