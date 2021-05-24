Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, lower U.S. yields

Article content

Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker

dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal,

while investors awaited data due this week that should help them

assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.83 per ounce at 1:42

p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). Last week it reached its highest since Jan.

8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at

$1,884.5.

A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in

gold’s favor, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO

Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a

counterweight.

The dollar was down 0.2%. U.S Treasury yields fell to the

lowest in nearly two weeks, reducing the opportunity cost of

holding non-interest paying bullion.

Investors await to hear this week if Federal Reserve

speakers will stick to a patient policy. They are also waiting

for data, including on U.S. gross domestic product, jobless

claims and durable goods.

“If (the data) comes out substantially better than expected,

that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood

of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying program) will be sooner

rather than later,” Haberkorn said, adding if the data is

worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly