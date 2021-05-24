Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak dollar limits losses

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as

hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier

assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields

limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,877.26 per ounce by

0106 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,879 per ounce.

* The dollar languished near four-month lows against major

currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

* U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows

after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to

keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the

inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but

several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support

the central bank’s policy in separate remarks.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher

inflation.

* Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat.

* Global real gross domestic product is projected to surge

5.7% in 2021, its strongest advance since 1973, while the U.S.

economy will likely expand 6.7% this year, according to the

latest economic forecasts for IHS Markit.

* Singapore’s economy expanded more than initially estimated

in the first quarter, helped by stronger-than-expected

manufacturing, official data showed on Tuesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1046.12

tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday.

* Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.24 per ounce, silver

fell 0.6% at $27.64 and platinum slipped 0.2% to

$1,171.54.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1

1400 US Consumer Confidence May

1400 US New Home Sales-Units April

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)