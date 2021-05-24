financial stability poses potential risk for economy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that the Fed is taking financial instability on board as a “potential risk” for the U.S. economy as the pandemic nears an end and the recovery gains steam.
“We monitor financial stability very closely,” Bullard told Yahoo Finance. “I would say instability risks are higher than normal, but still not at an alarming level.”
