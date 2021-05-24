Fed’s Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

Article content

Growing digital currency options could lead to a “fragmentation” of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar.

As the holder of the world’s reserve currency, the United States must be highly involved as digital payments become more common and other countries develop digital currencies that can be used to send money across borders, Brainard said.

“The Federal Reserve is stepping up its research and public engagement on a digital version of the U.S. dollar,” Brainard said in remarks made during a virtual conference organized by CoinDesk.

Fed officials are making it clear that the U.S. central bank plans to take an active role in developing standards as more countries research and develop central bank digital currencies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the Fed will release a paper this summer looking at how CBDCs could affect payments. Powell has also stressed that the Fed will move carefully and that congressional action may be required before the United States could develop a digital dollar.