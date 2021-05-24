Fed’s balance sheet could reach $9 trillion by end of 2022, NY Fed report estimates By Reuters

The forecasts, issued as part of an annual report conducted by the markets team at the New York Fed, assume that the U.S. central bank continues buying bonds at the current pace of $120 billion a month through the end of 2021. They also assume that those purchases will slowly decline to zero by the end of 2022.

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s ongoing asset purchases could lead the central bank’s portfolio to grow to $9.0 trillion by the end of 2022, according to projections https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/omo/omo2020-pdf.pdf released by the New York Fed on Monday.

