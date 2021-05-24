Fans delight at seeing Netflix’s ‘Play Jaja Ding Dong’ guy present Iceland’s points at Eurovision

Eurovision viewers were thrilled to see Netflix star – the “Play Jaja Ding Dong” guy – during the weekend’s live broadcast.

The fan-favourite character and unlikely star of Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: Story of Fire Saga made a cameo appearance during Saturday night’s Eurovision grand finale (22 May).

Prior to the broadcast, actor Óli Ágústsson was confirmed to deliver Iceland’s results in character as Olaf Yohansson.

The 2020 film stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Eurovision performers. In the film, the singing duo are consistently hounded by locals in their Icelandic village to play their one hit song titled “Jaja Ding Dong”. Yohansson’s character is a particularly vocal supporter of the track.

Appearing on Eurovision to deliver Iceland’s points, the actor said: “So many nice songs this year but I would personally like you to play ‘Jaja Ding Dong.’”

Host Chantal Janzen laughed and responded: “We would love to do that with all these thousands of people, but we’re running out of time so please could we have your 12 points.”

“Our 12 points go to… ‘Jaja Ding Dong,”” exclaimed the actor, before eventually conceding the points to Switzerland.

Fans were quick to react to the humorous moment on social media.

“ICELAND: ‘PLAY JAJA DING DONG.’ I LOVE ICELAND SO MUCH,” wrote journalist Scott Bryan.

Another added: “Absolutely top move from Iceland. What a great nation,” while someone else wrote: “OMG, the Jaja Ding Dong guy showed up for Iceland.”

Fans of the Netflix comedy have also claimed that Eurovision Song Contest: Story of Fire Saga predicted the results of the 2021 ceremony.

A character in the film played by Dan Stevens makes reference to the UK receiving no points. Referring to the UK’s (fictional) entrant, he says: “She’s quite good, but everybody hates the UK, so zero points.”

Real-life Eurovision representative James Newman and his dance-bop “Embers” were similarly hard done by on the night, pulling in nul points.