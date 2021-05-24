Exxon to add two new directors in battle over company’s future

Article content

HOUSTON/BOSTON — Exxon Mobil said on Monday it would appoint two new board members, days before a shareholder vote on proposals by activist investors to shake up company leadership to better address climate change and boost financial performance.

The battle is the first at a large energy company to focus on climate concerns. Exxon has been criticized for moving more slowly than other global oil giants in renewable energy investment. Last year it lost $22 billion when crude prices collapsed, leaving it heavily indebted after years of overspending, largely chasing oil and gas reserves.

On Wednesday, shareholders will decide between Exxon’s 12 current directors and four candidates from activist hedge fund Engine No.1, supported by investors and proxy advisory firms anxious about Exxon’s performance.

The board nominees that Exxon put forward in the Monday announcement have experience in renewable energy, technology, regulation and climate. Activists pushing for change viewed the move as a last-minute bid to win over big institutional investors.

“Exxon Mobil does everything for a reason,” said Andrew Logan, a senior director at Ceres, a climate advocacy group. The company’s suggested board expansion appeared to be a bid to sway top investors Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock, he said.