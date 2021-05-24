European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Staff
(Reuters) – European stocks hovered near record highs on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.
The pan-European index rose 0.02% to 444.50 points by 0707 GMT, just below its record high of 446.19 points.
Cineworld Group Plc rose 3.1% after animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.
Travel stocks came under pressure after Germany’s public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Shares in Wizz Air and easyJet (LON:) were down about 1% each.
Markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany were closed for holiday.
