Euro zone bond yields steady below multi-month highs thanks to Lagarde

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields were broadly steady on Monday, as dovish comments at the end of last week from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde kept borrowing costs below recent multi-month highs.

A dearth of economic data and a holiday in parts of Europe meant trade was generally subdued. This, alongside a weaker supply outlook for the week, meant bond markets should get some breathing space from a recent sharp selloff.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to two-year highs, while Italian yields rose to their highest since September last week as investors bet stronger economic growth could tempt the ECB to slow the pace of its emergency bond buys soon.

But Lagarde said on Friday it was still too early for the ECB to discuss winding down its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase scheme, taking the edge off jittery bond markets.

“Soothing comments from Lagarde and the improving flow profile suggest that the recovery in Bunds has chances to continue,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

They expect bond supply volumes to moderate to about 17.5 billion euros this week.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was little changed at -0.13% , around six basis points below recent two-year highs. It has risen about 8 bps this month.