Ethereum Soars 30% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Soars 30% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2,511.52 by 12:00 (16:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $287.94B, or 18.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,080.87 to $2,524.72 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.46%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $58.21B or 25.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $3,558.5718 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 42.48% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,605.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.71% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0009 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $701.50B or 44.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.80B or 3.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.