Ethereum Jumps 25% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Jumps 25% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2,419.58 by 08:48 (12:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 24.98% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $283.92B, or 17.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,080.87 to $2,463.12 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 29.38%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $61.64B or 24.84% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $3,558.5718 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 44.58% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,324.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.46% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0011 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $721.60B or 44.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.81B or 3.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.