Ethereum Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2,270.11 by 04:48 (08:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.66% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $263.55B, or 17.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,080.87 to $2,314.79 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 36.22%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $60.47B or 24.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $3,558.5718 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 48.01% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,499.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.33% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0016 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.26%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $683.14B or 45.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.83B or 3.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.