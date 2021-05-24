ETH Foundation Says Berlin Hard Fork Has Fixed Its Network Flaws By CoinQuora



ETH Foundation Says Berlin Hard Fork Has Fixed Its Network Flaws



Foundation has disclosed that Berlin hard fork has now fixed its Network Flaws.

The misfortune was an “open secret” in the Ethereum community.

The ETH protocol flaw lasted since October 2019.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the ETH Berlin hard fork that adjusts gas price has fixed severe flaws on their network.

However, the severe threat that eventually pushed the protocol to intruders was an “open secret” within the entire Ethereum community, according to the report. Of note, the flaw in the ETH protocol started in October 2019.

Moreover, ETH Foundation has confidentially unveiled that their misfortune at hand has been resolved completely. Reasonably, the ETH Foundation gave its “now-fixed” update just to boost transparency interest on its blockchain.

The Foundation said,