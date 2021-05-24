Eternals Marvel Movie First Trailer

Bradly Lamb
Change the name to Marvel’s “Models.”

Every time I think we can finally breathe, Marvel says, “LOL nope.”


T. Kyle / Via giphy.com

Marvel literally has me in a choke hold.

The official synopsis is that Eternals takes place just after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and is about a team of alien superheroes who have been secretly living on Earth for more than 7,000 years until an “unexpected tragedy” forces them “out of the shadows.”

We can all thank Director Chloé Zhao, because it’s already clear that this might be one of the most beautifully filmed Marvel movies of all time. Right off the bat, we are taken across the ocean and shown this secluded island.


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Chloé just won an Oscar for best director for Nomadland, so I expect big things.


And then, this El Dorado-like city that is just glowing.

Not to mention the cast features everyone and their mom.

We’ve got Angelina Jolie as Thena, who — from the looks of the trailer — seems to be the leader or seasoned warrior of the group.


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

I almost forgot Angelina is an actor and not just some famous person in Hollywood.

Then there’s Salma Hayek as Ajak, who also looks beautiful.


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

She’s also the voice narrating the trailer.

Kit Harrington (AKA Jon Snow) is making his Marvel debut as Dane Whitman.


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

And he looks damn good, too.

AND he’s reuniting with his Game of Thrones brother Richard Madden, who is playing Ikaris.

Gemma Chan literally just glides through the whole trailer as Sersi.

Kumail Nanjiani is trading in comedy for super powers as the role of Kingo.


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Although, he’ll probably provide comedy in this, too.

Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry is doing something cool in the role of Phastos.

Then there’s Lauren Ridloff from The Walking Dead as Makkari.

Basically, everyone cast in this film is from all over the cinematic/TV world and it’s glorious. I’m thoroughly excited. November 5th can’t come quick enough!

