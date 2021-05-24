Eternals Marvel Movie First Trailer

Change the name to Marvel’s “Models.”
Every time I think we can finally breathe, Marvel says, “LOL nope.”
The official synopsis is that Eternals takes place just after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and is about a team of alien superheroes who have been secretly living on Earth for more than 7,000 years until an “unexpected tragedy” forces them “out of the shadows.”
We can all thank Director Chloé Zhao, because it’s already clear that this might be one of the most beautifully filmed Marvel movies of all time. Right off the bat, we are taken across the ocean and shown this secluded island.
And then, this El Dorado-like city that is just glowing.
Not to mention the cast features everyone and their mom.
We’ve got Angelina Jolie as Thena, who — from the looks of the trailer — seems to be the leader or seasoned warrior of the group.
Then there’s Salma Hayek as Ajak, who also looks beautiful.
Kit Harrington (AKA Jon Snow) is making his Marvel debut as Dane Whitman.
AND he’s reuniting with his Game of Thrones brother Richard Madden, who is playing Ikaris.
Gemma Chan literally just glides through the whole trailer as Sersi.
Kumail Nanjiani is trading in comedy for super powers as the role of Kingo.
Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry is doing something cool in the role of Phastos.
Then there’s Lauren Ridloff from The Walking Dead as Makkari.
Basically, everyone cast in this film is from all over the cinematic/TV world and it’s glorious. I’m thoroughly excited. November 5th can’t come quick enough!
