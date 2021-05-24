Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

Article content

NEW YORK — Global equities gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for the U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and a potential tapering of asset purchases in the face of strong economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury dipped to one-week lows, while safe-haven gold inched higher.

“The market is taking a deep breath and is coming to terms with inflation,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.77% to 706.96. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.10% to close at 1,715.51, with technology stocks helping the index hover near record highs.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65%, to 34,429.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.14%, to 4,203.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.57%, to 13,682.07 in afternoon trading.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2% and Chinese blue chips 0.4%.