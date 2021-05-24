Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

NEW YORK — Global equity markets gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for U.S. personal consumption data – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure – on Thursday, and a potential tapering of asset purchases in the face of strong economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dipped to one-week lows, while safe-haven gold inched higher. “The market is taking a deep breath and is coming to terms with inflation,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. Read More