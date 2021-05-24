EOS Soars 30% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Soars 30% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.1568 by 15:06 (19:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.8904B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.1752 to $5.1907 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 44.57%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.2297B or 1.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $10.0018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.56% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,305.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 15.74% on the day.

was trading at $2,565.01 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 35.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $710.9140B or 44.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $296.7584B or 18.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.