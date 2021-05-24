EOS Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $5.0378 by 08:31 (12:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.71% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.6681B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.1752 to $5.0378 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.2%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.8468B or 1.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $10.0018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 78.08% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,262.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.93% on the day.

was trading at $2,407.70 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $705.7347B or 45.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $275.6077B or 17.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.