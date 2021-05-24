EML Supports AptPay’s Instant Payment Disbursement Product in Canada

Suganthan Vishnu Krisnarajah, CEO at AptPay , said: ”Prepaid cards are key services within AptPay’s one-stop disbursement platform. Our customers can have unique use cases with challenging needs. They look to AptPay to provide solutions where payments are easy, safe, fast and build brand loyalty. Partnering with EML, we can deliver focused solutions to support customer needs across a wide number of industries.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is delighted to announce its inaugural reloadable program in Canada. AptPay enables the instant disbursement of funds through its prepaid physical, virtual or digital card product. AptPay turned to EML when it required an instant payout service to a reloadable prepaid card product to cater for the needs of the unbanked, challengers, the non-traditional banking market, the gig economy and the gaming and gambling industries.

As AptPay expands its real-time payments service, it intends to roll out its new EML-built prepaid card payout solution in Canada, the United States and globally.

Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML, highlighted: ”We live in an increasingly digital world, where instant satisfaction is the order of the day. Payments are no exception, and it’s why we’re thrilled to support Suganthan and the AptPay team now and into the future. People owed money need it immediately. This is the need EML is serving – the need for instant and real-time payouts, anytime and anywhere for everyone. We’re honoured to enter the Canadian market with a multiple-use reloadable offering.”

About AptPay

AptPay’s Digital Payment Hub powers instant disbursement services for businesses across a network of connected financial institutions and integrated payment rails. AptPay provides solutions for the growing payout needs of a broad range of industries, today and into the future. A system where payouts are made to customers seamlessly, without friction, safely and in real-time.

About EML Payments Limited

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

