Emily Blunt Doesn’t Want Her Kids To Know She’s Famous

“If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled.”
During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Blunt explained why she wants their kids to remain “oblivious” to her and Krasinski’s fame.
“If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled,” she said. “They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on make-up.”
“They don’t like any of it!” Blunt continued. “They just want me to be their mommy.”
Blunt explained that her oldest daughter, Hazel, recently became aware of her stardom when one of the kids at her school told Hazel about it.
“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” Blunt said. “[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’”
“And I’d never heard her… we’ve never said that word in our house,” she added. “We don’t talk about it.”
“Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um … not really, I don’t think I am,” Blunt continued. “Did someone say that to you, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird.”
Blunt noted that she doesn’t want her daughters to know about her or Krasinski’s fame because she doesn’t want them to “feel any more important or special or [feel like] there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”
And when the actor was asked whether or not she wants her kids to become actors, she gave an honest answer.
“God no — no!” Blunt shared. “Please God keep them off the stage.”
One day, Hazel and her sister will know exactly how famous their parents really are. But until then, Blunt will continue to do her best to try and keep them away from the public eye.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!