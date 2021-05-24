Elon Musk Says Vitalik Buterin Fears Dogecoin (DOGE) By CoinQuora

Elon Musk Says Vitalik Buterin Fears Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Elon Musk says Vitalik Buterin fears Dogecoin.
- Elon’s said this as a response to Buterin for criticizing his claims on blockchain scalability.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has broken his silence on creator Vitalik Buterin. Elon has tweeted that Buterin fears the meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE).
He fears the … pic.twitter.com/78WzM5ICjA
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021
Of note, Elon’s tweet eventually came as a response to Buterin for criticizing his claims on blockchain scalability. Emphatically, Buterin recently gave a remark particularly on the trade-off between decentralization and scalability.
