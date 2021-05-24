Elon Musk Says Vitalik Buterin Fears Dogecoin (DOGE) By CoinQuora

Elon Musk Says Vitalik Buterin Fears Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Elon Musk says Vitalik Buterin fears Dogecoin.
  • Elon’s said this as a response to Buterin for criticizing his claims on blockchain scalability.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has broken his silence on creator Vitalik Buterin. Elon has tweeted that Buterin fears the meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE).

Of note, Elon’s tweet eventually came as a response to Buterin for criticizing his claims on blockchain scalability. Emphatically, Buterin recently gave a remark particularly on the trade-off between decentralization and scalability.

Consequently, Buterin’s remark on decentralization and scalability app…

