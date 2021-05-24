Elliot Page Swim Trunks Pic

And since then, Elliot’s shared more personal milestones on his Insta.
And Monday afternoon, Elliot posted this fire Insta, captioned, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”
Yes, serving six pack and fashionable trunks…all while radiating happiness!
The comment section was also radiating this energy, as many people praised Elliot’s IG:
Thank you for sharing, Elliot. Here’s to more milestones and serve-tastic moments online.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!