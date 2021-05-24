Elliot Page Swim Trunks Pic

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Last December, Elliot Page shared on Instagram that he’s trans.

People celebrated the actor online, sending him messages of support and encouragement.

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism – not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth – is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v

And since then, Elliot’s shared more personal milestones on his Insta.

Elliot shared his first selfie after coming out on Instagram back in December:

And Monday afternoon, Elliot posted this fire Insta, captioned, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

Yes, serving six pack and fashionable trunks…all while radiating happiness!

The comment section was also radiating this energy, as many people praised Elliot’s IG:

Thank you for sharing, Elliot. Here’s to more milestones and serve-tastic moments online.

