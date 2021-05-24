Dollar hovers near 4-month lows, bitcoin holds bounce

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on

Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier.

The dollar index moved around the 90 mark, down 0.2% on the day, slightly above a four-month low

on Friday of 89.646.

Since the end of March, the greenback, seen as a safe-haven trade, has retreated steadily with optimism

about the recovery. But lately that move down seems to have slowed as traders begin to anticipate higher

U.S. interest rates coming when the U.S. Federal Reserve reacts to signs of increasing inflation.

“Markets have to start pricing in a slightly more hawkish Fed going forward,” Win Thin, global head of

currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote on Monday morning.

Data due on Friday, including U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures, could move the markets to

anticipate a more hawkish tone from the next Fed policy meeting on June 15-16. But for now, Thin said, “the

dollar is coming under some modest pressure as the week begins.”

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yield fell to 1.604% on Monday from 1.632% late

on Friday.

Because the recovery is picking up globally, now strategists are trying to anticipate how quickly yields