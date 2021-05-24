Dollar hovers near 4-month lows, bitcoin holds bounce

May 24, 2021  •  15 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on

Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier.

The dollar index moved around the 90 mark, down 0.2% on the day, slightly above a four-month low

on Friday of 89.646.

Since the end of March, the greenback, seen as a safe-haven trade, has retreated steadily with optimism

about the recovery. But lately that move down seems to have slowed as traders begin to anticipate higher

U.S. interest rates coming when the U.S. Federal Reserve reacts to signs of increasing inflation.

“Markets have to start pricing in a slightly more hawkish Fed going forward,” Win Thin, global head of

currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote on Monday morning.

Data due on Friday, including U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures, could move the markets to

anticipate a more hawkish tone from the next Fed policy meeting on June 15-16. But for now, Thin said, “the

dollar is coming under some modest pressure as the week begins.”

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yield fell to 1.604% on Monday from 1.632% late

on Friday.

Because the recovery is picking up globally, now strategists are trying to anticipate how quickly yields

in other countries will rise compared the likely pace in the United States.

Traders are also watching for progress on a new U.S. stimulus package, after the White House pared down

its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion on Friday but failed to gain Senate Republican backing.

Among the currencies gaining on the dollar was the euro, up 0.3% to $1.22 The single currency has picked

up around 4% on the greenback since March as Europe has moved to catch up with the United States

in vaccinating its people and reviving its economy.

Cryptocurrencies fought back on Monday, retaking ground lost during a bout of weekend selling that was

fueled by further signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin rebounded about 10% early in the day and then held around $38,000, recovering from a tough

weekend in which it fell as much as 17% to $31,107 on Sunday.

Bitcoin is up nearly 30% for the year, but has fallen by almost half from its April record peak of

$64,895. The volatility has undermined the case for its mainstream acceptance.

The catalyst for Sunday’s slump was that cryptocurrency “miners,” who mint cryptocurrencies by using

powerful computers to solve complex math puzzles, were halting Chinese operations in the face of increasing

scrutiny from authorities.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 16% to $2,435, about half of its high two weeks

ago.

Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 89.8280 90.0330 -0.22% -0.170% +90.1080 +89.7600

Euro/Dollar $1.2216 $1.2182 +0.27% -0.02% +$1.2230 +$1.2172

Dollar/Yen 108.7750 108.9600 -0.17% +5.28% +108.9900 +108.7000

Euro/Yen 132.87 132.70 +0.13% +4.69% +133.0400 +132.5300

Dollar/Swiss 0.8968 0.8979 -0.12% +1.37% +0.9002 +0.8958

Sterling/Dollar $1.4158 $1.4159 +0.01% +3.65% +$1.4171 +$1.4113

Dollar/Canadian 1.2046 1.2064 -0.15% -5.40% +1.2085 +1.2045

Aussie/Dollar $0.7756 $0.7730 +0.34% +0.83% +$0.7756 +$0.7706

Euro/Swiss 1.0955 1.0936 +0.17% +1.37% +1.0964 +1.0932

Euro/Sterling 0.8627 0.8605 +0.26% -3.47% +0.8649 +0.8603

NZ $0.7216 $0.7162 +0.79% +0.52% +$0.7218 +$0.7158

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3265 8.3925 -0.76% -3.00% +8.3875 +8.3290

Euro/Norway 10.1734 10.2146 -0.40% -2.81% +10.2192 +10.1620

Dollar/Sweden 8.3119 8.3200 +0.16% +1.41% +8.3397 +8.3100

Euro/Sweden 10.1541 10.1380 +0.16% +0.77% +10.1724 +10.1317

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

