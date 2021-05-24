Dollar General Gets Lone Sell as BofA Sees Risks Ahead By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Dollar General (NYSE:) slipped 2% after Bank of America (NYSE:) cut the stock to a sell-equivalent as risks abound, the company’s one and only such rating.

The firm also gave the stock its lowest price target. Shares of Dollar General have been historically negatively correlated with retail gasoline prices going higher, as they are now, according to analyst Robert Ohmes as he downgraded Dollar General from neutral, Bloomberg reported.  

The company has a high valuation amid expected pressure from higher wages and promotions at grocery stores, as well as increased traffic to gas station convenience stores. Rivals including Walmart (NYSE:), Target (NYSE:) and traditional grocery chains that count on a high online penetration could also hurt. The analyst lowered the price target to $190 from $225.  

Dollar General is down 8% from a record hit in November. The stock gained as revenue and profit rose during the pandemic but that is beginning to unwind in the U.S. Post-Covid, employers are scrambling to find workers, offering bonuses and higher wages as stores, restaurants and pretty much everything returns to the status quo.

The stock has 11 buy ratings, two holds, and as previously mentioned, Ohmes’s lone sell, according to data compiled by Investing.com.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR