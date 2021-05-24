Despite Crypto Market Crisis, Crypto Hedge Funds’ Interest in DeFi is Growing By CoinQuora



Despite Crypto Market Crisis, Crypto Hedge Funds’ Interest in DeFi is Growing



The crypto hedge funds volume of assets increasing every year.

Chainlink, Polkadot, and AAVE are proven as the most popular assets.

More traditional financial institutions already invested or thinking of investing in crypto.

The total volume of assets under the cryptocurrency hedge funds management increased from $1 billion to over $2 billion in 2019 and 3.8 billion in 2020. Moreover, according to analysts of the consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the hedge funds’ interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) is growing.

Furthermore, the recently released Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report indicates that 31% of these funds utilize decentralized exchanges. Interestingly, Uniswap, 1inch, and SushiSwap are indicated as the most widely used assets.

It is also worth noting that some DeFi tokens are on the rise, including Chainlink (LINK), which was included in 30% of hedge fund investment, Polkadot (DOT), and AAVE with 28% and 27%, respe…

