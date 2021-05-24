Cryptocurrencies punch back after Sunday sell-off

Article content

LONDON/SINGAPORE — Cryptocurrencies fought back on Monday, retaking ground lost during a bout of weekend selling that was fueled by further signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin jumped more than 10% to $38,538, erasing losses of 7.5% from a day earlier but still down by more than 40% from last month’s record high.

Second-largest cryptocurrency ether jumped more than 17% to as high as $2,464 after slumping more than 8% on Sunday to near a two-month low. Yet it too has fallen by almost half from peak hit earlier this month.

The catalyst for the Sunday slump was cryptocurrency “miners” – who mint cryptocurrencies by using powerful computers to solve complex maths puzzles – halting Chinese operations in the face of increasing scrutiny from authorities.

The attention on miners in China – who account for some 70% of supply – is the latest front in a wider push by Beijing against the cryptocurrency sector.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday suspended both crypto-mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China, adding it would instead focus on overseas businesses. Others also suspended business in China.

In the short-term, market players said, that is likely to lead to pressure on prices as miners sell bitcoin held on their balance sheets.