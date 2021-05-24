Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market By CoinQuora

Barry Silbert: Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market
- Crypto market destination depends on the stock market, says Barry Silbert.
- Silbert suggests that stocks are the key indicator for risk investors.
- Correlations between the Nasdaq-100 and BTC are much higher at the beginning of 2021.
Barry Silbert, a powerful member in the digital-asset sector explained that investors need to look no further than the stock market, according to a tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.
Where the crypto market goes from here is completely dependent on the stock market over the next couple weeks
— Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 24, 2021
However, some of the turmoil being experienced in crypto assets connected to China’s breakdown in the sector. More so, the crypto-focused site reported that a crypto exchange, Huobi, may scale b…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
