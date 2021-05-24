Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Barry Silbert: Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market
  • Crypto market destination depends on the stock market, says Barry Silbert.
  • Silbert suggests that stocks are the key indicator for risk investors.
  • Correlations between the Nasdaq-100 and BTC are much higher at the beginning of 2021.

Barry Silbert, a powerful member in the digital-asset sector explained that investors need to look no further than the stock market, according to a tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.

However, some of the turmoil being experienced in crypto assets connected to China’s breakdown in the sector. More so, the crypto-focused site reported that a crypto exchange, Huobi, may scale b…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR