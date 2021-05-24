Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market By CoinQuora



Barry Silbert: Crypto Market Destination Depends on Stock Market



Crypto market destination depends on the stock market, says Barry Silbert.

Silbert suggests that stocks are the key indicator for risk investors.

Correlations between the Nasdaq-100 and BTC are much higher at the beginning of 2021.

Barry Silbert, a powerful member in the digital-asset sector explained that investors need to look no further than the stock market, according to a tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.

Where the crypto market goes from here is completely dependent on the stock market over the next couple weeks — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 24, 2021

However, some of the turmoil being experienced in crypto assets connected to China’s breakdown in the sector. More so, the crypto-focused site reported that a crypto exchange, Huobi, may scale b…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora