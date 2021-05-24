Crypterium Removes Purchase Fees For CRPT; Lowers Entry Barrier To Crypto World By BTC Peers



Crypterium Removes Purchase Fees For CRPT; Lowers Entry Barrier To Crypto World



London, May 24, 2021: Award-winning fintech startup Crypterium is removing all purchase fees for its native CRPT token. This bold move enables worldwide users of its flagship Crypterium Wallet to enter the cryptocurrency world commission-free.

This new product decision is aligned with the company’s goal to lower entry barriers to the increasingly popular digital assets market. In the past years, this market has gone a long way in providing multiple channels to acquire cryptocurrencies, but high purchase fees still discourage many people from becoming cryptocurrency holders.

Since its launch in 2018, Crypterium Wallet has positioned itself as a global service. Today, the wallet is a go-to choice for over 400.000 customers to manage digital assets seamlessly in 170+ countries. Cutting down purchase fees for CRPT is a decision that benefits people all around the globe, allowing them to save on fees and better allocate their resources.

“With some popular platforms charging up to 10 percent fees on crypto purchases, we identified the need for a service that offers not just great convenience but also fair purchase conditions. The commission-free model we are implementing for CRPT purchases is a first step to make the cryptocurrency world more accessible for everyone,” said Austin Kimm, COO at Crypterium.

The full-service approach of Crypterium Wallet ensures that customers can easily exchange their CRPT holdings for other popular assets, such as , , and many others. Moreover, clients can also withdraw at any time to payment cards, set double-digit savings accounts, or even spend tokens using Crypterium Card VISA.

Overfunding Means More Opportunities

This innovative zero-fee feature arrives shortly after Crypterium’s successful equity sale campaign on Seedrs — a leading UK-based fundraising platform.

Crypterium has reached a record valuation of €85 million following a 300%+ overfunding of the company’s equity shares. More than €3.3 million have been raised so far.

This fundraising will support medium-term expansion plans of Crypterium Wallet across multiple target regions and boost user acquisition efforts.

How to buy CRPT commission-free

Launch Crypterium Wallet on your iOS or Android device

Click on “Top up” in the upper menu

Select “Buy crypto” from the options

Enter your card details, and pick CRPT

Input the amount your wish to purchase and click “Buy”

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a global fintech startup bringing transparency and efficiency to everyday digital asset finances. In 2018 we embarked on a mission to make digital currencies as easy to use as cash. Today, more than 400,000 people worldwide rely on Crypterium Wallet and Crypterium Card to connect their digital assets with traditional finance.

Crypterium Wallet is a one-stop solution designed to simplify digital assets management. From buying to earning interest, you can do it all from an easy-to-use, highly secure mobile and desktop wallet. Some of our key features include:

Send: instant, fee-free international money transfer with just a phone number

Buy: purchase your favorite digital assets on the go with your debit/credit card

Exchange: access the best rates on the market from a single platform

Cash-out: withdraw your digital assets to your payment card in minutes, not days

Pay: get a sleek, ultra-convenient payment card connected to your Crypterium Wallet

Earn: save effortlessly with high-yield savings accounts for digital assets

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. Our wallet is available in over 170 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices or access it with your desktop.

Following our commitment to serving people all over the world, Crypterium launched the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium Card VISA gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe.

The Crypterium team is led by former General Manager of Visa (NYSE:) Central & Eastern Europe Steven Parker, and C-level executives from global financial institutions.

Contact Person: Karolina Matusso

Contact Person Title: CMO

Company E-mail: Marketing@crypterium.com

Website: Crypterium.com

Country/City: London, UK

