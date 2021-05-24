Crown firms, other FX up as weak dollar stays weak

Article content

BUCHAREST — Central European currencies

edged up on Monday, with the Czech crown testing a fresh

14-month-and-a-half high against the euro, lifted by euro’s

resurgence against a weak U.S. dollar.

The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months

against the single currency, weighed by the Federal Reserve’s

dovish tilt.

The euro zone is Central Europe’s main trading partner.

By 0850 GMT, the crown and the Polish zloty firmed about

0.1% to trade at 25.4290 and 4.4880 to the euro respectively and

the Romanian leu was flat on the day at 4.9240.

Hungarian markets are closed for a national holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hungary’s national bank will hold its next

rate-setting meeting, where it is seen leaving key rates steady

ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base

rate hike in nearly a decade..

“CEE FX are benefiting from U.S. dollar weakness,” a

Prague-based dealer said. Rate hike expectations are also

helping.

The Czech central bank will return to its debate on raising

rates next month. It seems certain to start tightening policy

this year as pandemic effects subside and domestic consumption

is expected to pick up, Governor Jiri Rusnok had said.

The Polish zloty and the forint firmed