Crown firms, other FX up as weak dollar stays weak

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BUCHAREST — Central European currencies

edged up on Monday, with the Czech crown testing a fresh

14-month-and-a-half high against the euro, lifted by euro’s

resurgence against a weak U.S. dollar.

The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months

against the single currency, weighed by the Federal Reserve’s

dovish tilt.

The euro zone is Central Europe’s main trading partner.

By 0850 GMT, the crown and the Polish zloty firmed about

0.1% to trade at 25.4290 and 4.4880 to the euro respectively and

the Romanian leu was flat on the day at 4.9240.

Hungarian markets are closed for a national holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hungary’s national bank will hold its next

rate-setting meeting, where it is seen leaving key rates steady

ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base

rate hike in nearly a decade..

“CEE FX are benefiting from U.S. dollar weakness,” a

Prague-based dealer said. Rate hike expectations are also

helping.

The Czech central bank will return to its debate on raising

rates next month. It seems certain to start tightening policy

this year as pandemic effects subside and domestic consumption

is expected to pick up, Governor Jiri Rusnok had said.

The Polish zloty and the forint firmed

beyind past psychological levels against the euro last week on

expectations of policy tightening across the board, fueled by

higher-than-expected consumer price inflation readings.

“An attempt to stay below this (4.50) (zloty) level will be

the main task for the domestic currency market in coming days.

This will continue to be supported by expectations of a quicker

monetary policy normalization than officially communicated by

the Monetary Policy Council,” Bank Millennium said on a note.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT

MARKETS 1050 CET

CURRENCI

ES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

Czech crown 25.3950 25.4480 +0.21% +3.28%

Hungary 347.6000 348.6000 +0.29% +4.35%

forint

Polish zloty 4.4910 4.4942 +0.07% +1.52%

Romanian leu 4.9265 4.9267 +0.00% -1.25%

Croatian kuna 7.5030 7.5085 +0.07% +0.59%

Serbian dinar 117.5300 117.5800 +0.04% +0.03%

Note: daily calculated from 1800

change CET

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

Prague 1156.85 1158.930 -0.18% +12.63

0 %

Budapest 46396.87 46396.87 +0.00% +10.19

%

Warsaw 2131.83 2139.06 -0.34% +7.45%

Bucharest 11693.07 11679.65 +0.11% +19.25

%

Ljubljana 1117.47 1112.00 +0.49% +24.05

%

Zagreb 1935.87 1943.60 -0.40% +11.30

%

Belgrade <.belex15>

Sofia 534.08 534.08 +0.00% +19.34

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

2-year s

5-year s

10-year s

Poland

2-year s

5-year s

10-year s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech Rep

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA are for ask prices

quotes

*****************************************************

*********

(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Additional reporting

by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

