Copper back above $10,000 as dollar languishes near four-month low

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, extending overnight gains, supported by a softer U.S. dollar and as investors shifted their focus back to the overall positive outlook for global metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $10,021 a tonne by 0206 GMT.

London copper closed below $10,000 a tonne in the last two sessions amid a sell-off in industrial metals and has fallen more than 6% since touching a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne earlier this month.

In Shanghai, copper rose 1.1% to 72,520 yuan($11,307.22) a tonne.

The dollar was broadly weaker, as softer-than-expected U.S. data and dovish comments from Fed speakers supported the view that any policy tightening is not happening any time soon as they allayed investor fears about inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A weaker U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could potentially boost demand.

* Prices of copper and other base metals fell last week and extended their losses early on Monday, after China’s warning against hoarders and speculators in a bid to cool a blistering rally in prices of industrial commodities.

