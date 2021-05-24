Cineworld reports strong opening weekend in UK on ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ buzz By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester’s Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
(Reuters) – Cineworld said on Monday its UK cinemas attracted more people than expected in its first weekend of reopening, as “Peter Rabbit 2” attracted crowds after months of coronavirus lockdown.
The world’s second-largest cinema chain also said more than 97% of its U.S. cinemas had resumed operations, while most of its screens in the rest of the world were expected to be open by the end of the month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.