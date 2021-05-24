Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 5/22

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
1.
Ian Somerhalder wished his wife Nikki Reed a happy birthday with a really sweet message.
3.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reminisced about his claim to fame AKA his wrestling years.
4.
Lauren Lapkus announced she’s pregnant with her first child.
5.
Paris Brosnan — Pierce Brosnan’s son — wished his dad a happy 68th birthday.
6.
Pierce also posted a photo on his birthday, which included an appearance from the back of Danny DeVito’s head.
7.
Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out!
9.
Tom Holland, Tuwaine Barrett, and Harrison Osterfield hung out in Monaco.
11.
Lea Michele and her son Ever spent time with her former Glee co-star Jonathan Groff.
14.
Candace Cameron Bure gushed over her youngest son Maksim graduating high school.
15.
Jurnee Smollett reunited with her Lovecraft Country family: Creator Misha Green and costar Jonathan Majors.
16.
Monique Coleman held on to this amazing secret — she’s reuniting with Corbin Bleu for a new holiday movie on Lifetime.
17.
Kesha put her freckles on display.
18.
And Karlie Kloss gave fans an update on motherhood.
