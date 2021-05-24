Cardano Soars 31% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Soars 31% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.517589 by 08:51 (12:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.99% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 10.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $49.361629B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.266259 to $1.546881 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 27.72%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.726390B or 3.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.1462 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 38.31% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,263.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.46% on the day.

was trading at $2,419.41 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 25.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $721.598516B or 44.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $283.922890B or 17.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.