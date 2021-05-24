Cardano Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.526722 by 08:35 (12:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $48.621454B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.266259 to $1.527055 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 29.23%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.660128B or 3.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.1462 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 37.94% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,349.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.19% on the day.

was trading at $2,424.36 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 14.43%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $718.840890B or 45.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $281.499290B or 17.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.